The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Thony’s new goal

Next week on Fox The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 3 is going to air and, of course, that means more trials and tribulations for Thony. She’s a woman with a very singular goal (saving Luca’s life), but how does she go about that? This is where she has to think outside the box, and you’re going to see yet again on October 3 what else she is ready to try.

Will things work out like she expects? Probably not. We say that knowing that this is a drama, and of course there are going to be more problems! What sort of show would this be otherwise? The writers are going to be keen to keep you guessing and to make things hard on our main characters. Yet, we do still maintain that there are going to be some little victories here and there.

To get some other insight on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Cleaning Lady season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

Thony must team up with Arman and Nadia in a new money-making venture to save Luca’s life. Meanwhile, Fiona works to keep Chris out of trouble when the threat of evidence arises in the all-new “El Diablo Que Conoces” episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Oct. 3 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-203) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

One of the other things you have to hope for moving forward is that the show can discover some of the live audience that it had during season 1. The premiere was one of its lowest-rated episodes ever in live viewers, though this may be in part due to the show airing opposite NFL football and premieres of a ton of other stuff, as well. It was the heaviest competition it has ever been up against but, unfortunately, a lot of it will be there through the rest of the fall.

