Survivor 43 episode 2 preview: A storm (and a 90-minute episode)

Wednesday night is set to bring you Survivor 43 episode 2 on CBS … so what can you expect to see over the course of it?

Well, for starters, think in terms of a 90-minute episode! The show is really giving you a good opportunity to dive into the players this season, which we really appreciate since in theory, the personalities should carry the show more than any challenges or twists. This episode could also be one where the survival element is extremely severe — that’s also important given that the seasons are shorter than they used to be. It’s easy to sit back and say the show isn’t as hard — we do that sometimes, though we recognize that they have fewer supplies and producers are trying to compensate for a shorter overall game.

Below, you can check out the full Survivor 43 episode 2 synopsis with further insight as to what lies ahead:

“Lovable Curmudgeon” – An unexpected storm hit hard and fast and kept tribes shivering all night in their shelters. Also, one castaway puts their tribe at risk of going to tribal council after failing to pull their weight in the challenge, on a special 90-minute episode of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 28 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The second part of this synopsis isn’t that much of a shock: How many times have we seen someone on the chopping block after a challenge? Yet, what makes this situation a little bit different in this new era is that with six-person tributes, a challenge failure DOES make you more of a target. In larger groups, it’s easier to hide in the crowd and/or predict an early tribe swap. This person, whoever they are, needs to make sure they’ve got their social game on lock for whatever is coming up next.

