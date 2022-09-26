9-1-1 season 6 episode 3 spoilers: Bobby & Athena’s mission

Curious to learn a little more about 9-1-1 season 6 episode 3? There is another installment set to arrive on Fox in one week, and this one is a little off the beaten path.

While we don’t want to judge the entirety of the story ahead based on what we know so far, it is notable that the info that’s out there right now is pretty specific towards Bobby and Athena. The bulk of “The Devil You Know” could actually be about these two characters as they work together to solve a difficult cold case together. Bobby could be a little bit outside of his element here, but that could prove to be a part of what makes things so interesting!

Below, you can check out the full 9-1-1 season 6 episode 3 synopsis with more insight when it comes to what lies ahead:

While in Florida caring for her ailing father, Athena and Bobby investigate the disappearance of her childhood friend from 45 years ago in the all-new “The Devil You Know” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Oct. 3 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-604) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

What we do love about 9-1-1 in general is that there is a consistent interest here in trying new things. They’re not afraid to do episodes where a few different series regulars are gone for a given hour and they focus in on something a little bit smaller. We imagine that this will be an intimate, personal story, and one that we hope offers up a little bit of closure for Athena. Wouldn’t it be nice for her to get that at some point? We at least like to think so. Also, anything that gives Angela Bassett great material is something we’ll celebrate any day of the week.

