9-1-1 season 6 episode 2 promo: Is Chimney in danger?

As we get ourselves set for 9-1-1 season 6 episode 2 on Fox tomorrow night, what crises are at the center of it?

Well, we suppose we should start off with a simple reminder that for whatever reason, certain characters in this world just can’t catch a break. That includes Chimney, who has gone through so much only to find himself in danger all over again. Then, there is Athena, who in this episode has to deal with a perilous situation involving her parents. This was teased at the end of the premiere, so at least we have a decent sense of what lies ahead here.

In general, “Crash and Learn” is going to be a pretty atypical second episode of a season here. Typically with this show, we see premieres end with some sort of massive crisis that puts most of Los Angeles into a terrible position. This time around, the cliffhanger is a bit more personal to Athena. Sure, some of the 118 will likely be involved in the aftermath, but there are a lot of other things going on here, as well. What this really represents in the end is the network not forcing the issue when it comes to some huge natural disaster, and rather letting some of the characters carry the day. More often than not, we do tend to think that this is the best move. We care about this show because of the people, even if some of the crises are hyper-intense and the producers do a good job with the budget that they have.

Ultimately, this episode will continue to be a stepping stone for the rest of the season. We don’t tend to think that what happens here is going to 100% equate to anything that you get the rest of the fall, but it could set the stage for a few surprises.

