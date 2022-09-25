Westworld season 5: Why no renewal news as of yet?

Are you one of the people out there still looking for news on a Westworld season 5 renewal? If so, let us say that we 100% understand that.

The first thing that we should really note here is that we’re more than a month removed now from the season 4 finale and yet, HBO still has not announced anything when it comes to science-fiction series. That is somewhat unusual for a network that tends to get its renewals solidified pretty early for its big-budget series. Of course, a part of the problem here could be the relationship between the budget and total viewership here. This is an extremely expensive show to make in between its large cast and all the special effects; it also takes a long time to put together. Ordering another season is not that easy, even if there is still a dedicated (but smaller) audience to what we had in the early going.

We know that showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are not asking for that much more in theory — they just want one more season and a chance to finish off the story in their heads. The problem is that it’s so much easier to say “one more season” than it is HBO. They’re probably spending these few weeks running the numbers on everything.

Do we think that the show will probably end up being renewed? Sure, but the form that renewal takes is still unclear. It could come in the form of a shortened final season of six episodes, something closer to eight, or even something akin to a wrap-up movie. The network does have a packed schedule over the next year, so at least there wouldn’t be any pressure to rush something along here. Could that be a source of some comfort for them? Potentially.

