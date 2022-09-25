Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 7: Where is it?

Are you looking for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 7 on Starz this weekend? We totally get it, just like we get it if there’s some confusion out there about how the network schedules shows in general.

The bummer is knowing that there is no installment of the Power prequel on either the official Starz app or the network tonight, especially when you think about the reason. There really isn’t one, other than of course the network wanting to ensure that they get more viewers watching The Serpent Queen and they’re trying to bridge the gap between the end of Raising Kanan and the start of Power Book II: Ghost season 3, which could premiere later this fall.

Do you want to see our latest Power Book III: Raising Kanan review right now? If so, all you have to do is look below! Once you’ve done that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates the rest of the way.

If there is any silver lining to the one-week hiatus for Raising Kanan this week, it’s that we should have more episodes the rest of the way. We don’t understand why in the world the network would do something like this again, given that a single hiatus is pretty standard for their shows but not so much anything more than that.

As to what we are currently expecting moving forward when this part of the Power franchise returns, it starts with Raq being put in an increasingly-tough spot. What will she do if her son gets a little bit closer to Malcolm Howard? Meanwhile, what will she do in order to handle the Italian mob that is forcing her to work with Unique? There’s also Lou Lou dealing with the aftermath of killing Crown, and Marvin continuing to see if redemption can be possible after what he did to Jukebox.

Related – Check out other updates on Power Book III: Raising Kanan right now as we look to the future

What do you most want to see on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 7 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates that of course, we don’t want you missing. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







