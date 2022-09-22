Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 7: Why the wait?

Rest assured that Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 7 is coming on Starz — just not as early as we would have liked.

If you haven’t missed the news, the upcoming episode of the prequel is not airing until a week from Sunday. That, of course, lends itself to questions. What’s one of the big ones? It comes down to why this is all happening in the first place.

If you haven’t checked out our latest Power Book III: Raising Kanan review, go ahead and see it below! After you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other insight all about the show.

The first thing to remember when it comes to the Power universe and Starz is pretty darn simple: It’s not that unusual for there to be a break in the middle of a season. We’ve seen it with other versions of the franchise, and other shows in general. Outlander fans, for example, are pretty darn familiar with this already.

Sometimes, there is a reason for the break; other times, though, there is no real reason for it. It may just have to do with scheduling needs down the road. That could be the case with this weekend’s Raising Kanan episode, as there is a marathon of The Serpent Queen airing this weekend in its time slot. This may just represent Starz wanting to promote that show further and on a fundamental level, we get that — but still, why not give us all Raising Kanan episodes in a row. It’s true that taking a break may help the network to keep subscribers longer and beyond jut that, it also could give some people a better opportunity to catch up before everything ends.

Related – Be sure to get some other Power Book III: Raising Kanan updates right now

What do you want to see on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 2 episode 7?

Are you bummed to be waiting for a while in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







