The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 4: A look at Janine’s role

It may go without saying, but there are a lot of important moments to come on The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 4. We’re now far enough into this chapter into this chapter to get a sense of where certain characters lie … and also who the specific x-factors are.

When we look across the board now, we tend to think that Janine could be one of the most important people moving forward. Madeline Brewer’s character nearly lost her life after Esther poisoned her, so what is going to happen from here? There is a lot of mystery to where things stand at the moment, assuming of course that she continues to recover.

Prior to her poisoning, Janine’s strategy in Gilead was fairly simple: Survive at all costs. She didn’t want to rock the boat in the way that we saw previously with June, and that’s a part of why Esther was so frustrated. Are we going to see everything change now as a result of that? We do at least thing Janine will view the world somewhat-differently, but she is going to be reminded once more how perilous survival really is. There is no safe haven in Gilead. The relationship that may be the most important to watch at the moment is the one between Janine and Aunt Lydia. If one or both of them start to view their lives a little bit differently, that could lead to a domino effect.

Then, there’s the relationship between Janine and Esther, provided the latter also survives. How do you come back from something like this? We don’t think Janine is going to be 100% the same person at the end of the season that she’s been so far; the question is how she goes from point A to point B.

