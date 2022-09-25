Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Season 5 premiere spoilers

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? After a pretty substantial hiatus, will Nathan Fillion and the cast be back in the near future?

Well, consider this article today a source of GREAT news: The cast and crew are back in a matter of hours! The premiere is airing tonight starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, and there is some good stuff to say about it. We’ve got Annie Wersching back as Rosalind, Chen and Bradford will continue their undercover work, and you could be seeing a significant evolution for some characters. For a few more details, go ahead and check out the full premiere synopsis below:

“Double Down” – Officer John Nolan is once again face-to-face with serial killer Rosalind, and she wants him to know she’s not done with him yet. Meanwhile, officers Bradford and Chen work undercover with Detective Lopez and the Las Vegas Police Department to arrest leaders of a major criminal enterprise on the season premiere episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, SEPT. 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

We’d argue that in some ways, this is one of the most important seasons of The Rookie we’ve had in a while. You want to ensure that you keep everyone as invested as they were in the very beginning. Not only that, but you also want to ensure that they also convince viewers to watch The Rookie: Feds. Having a larger universe can be exciting, but you have to find a way to pay it off and get people watching both. That’s not that easy a thing to do since not every spin-off under the sun works.

Rest assured, we will have more to say about the premiere of The Rookie a little bit later tonight — fingers crossed that things start off in a particularly memorable way!

