Big Brother 24 finale: Who won AFP, America’s Favorite Player?

Who won America’s Favorite Player, a.k.a. AFP, during the Big Brother 24 finale? We know there was plenty of curiosity around that! The winner of this will take home $50,000 plus a luxury cruise, which is of course quite a lovely thing to get — and also the validation that much of the country was rooting for you the whole season.

The first thing that we should go ahead and note here is that every houseguest seems to be eligible for AFP this year, save for Paloma — that’s no surprise, as players who quit are typically not eligible. (Paloma also was not featured in BB Comics.) We know there’s a lot of controversy about whether or not the winner can also receive AFP but, at least for time being, we’ve seen no evidence suggesting that the winner is out of the running. That used to be the case in the past, but seemingly not anymore. We’ll see come later tonight.

Want to ensure you don’t miss any Big Brother 24 finale coverage? Then go ahead and visit the link here.

The reasons why this is ultimately important tonight is because Taylor is far and away the favorite to win AFP based on the social-media votes we’ve seen so far. We also anticipate Joseph and Michael being very popular based on a lot of early polling, but they’re both on the jury so there’s no real issue there. We just can’t remember where there was as big of a social-media consensus behind one player as there is Taylor this season.

We’ll have more of the results a little bit later, so stay tuned so you don’t miss any of that!

Who did you want to see when AFP during the Big Brother 24 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







