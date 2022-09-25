Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Charting the months

We’re of course ready to get a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date as soon as humanly possible. Unfortunate, we acknowledge that it’s far away.

Let’s get into a reminder that one story can make all the difference when it comes to how we perceive a show. Because of a Puck piece shortly after the Emmys on September 12, we know that all of our hopes that the Jason Sudeikis show could be back this fall are largely out the window. Fall was the original plan, but things have changed for a multitude of reasons. You’ve got unexpected production challenges like a prominent filming location (a stadium) being unavailable for a stretch of time for reasons that are way too complicated to explain here. Then, you also have the claims that there were lengthy rewrites even into the start of production. We do recognize that there is a ton of pressure on the show to make every moment perfect, especially if this is the final season.

Of course, this piece has caused us to massively shift our pre-release expectations. Initially, the thought was that we’d get a teaser or start date this month followed by a trailer later this month. As we look towards the months ahead now, we’d consider ourselves lucky to get a premiere date at all at some point before the holiday season. With that in mind, maybe we’ll get a teaser before the end of the year, but don’t be surprised if a significant trailer / other good stuff is saved until we get around to early next year. A lot of patience is going to be required here.

In the end, the next few months are going to be difficult and you should prepare for that accordingly. We’re excited for what the future could still hold for these characters, but we have to get set for an unexpected wait and for more confusion down the line.

