Carnival Row season 2 premiere date: Amazon’s radio silence

First and foremost, we should note that for whatever reason, Amazon Prime has had no issue keeping things incredibly hush-hush here. They haven’t shared even an approximate window, let alone a date! We say this knowing that production has been wrapped for a long time on this show. We’ve noted this in the past, but it’s worth repeating: Cara Delevingne finished this show and then went and did Only Murders in the Building. Not only has that show already aired on Hulu, but it’s been over for weeks!

One of the big reasons for the Carnival Row delay is of course the fact that post-production for a show like this does take a long time — there is no avoiding that with all of the effects and editing that needs to be done. However, does it take this long? We think Amazon is just waiting to release this show at a time they have a hole in their schedule: Right now The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is front and center in their lineup and later this year, they could have Jack Ryan. After that, they could have The Wheel of Time. We at least think we’ll see Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom back before the next season of The Boys, but we don’t think that show will be back until late 2023 or early 2024.

For most of the year, Amazon has been almost entirely silent on Carnival Row, but they did at least promote a Kickstarter campaign in August for a graphic novel. (Of course, we do wonder why a show streamed by one of the biggest corporations in the world even needed a campaign on Kickstarter, but still.) We want to think this is a sign that there’s at least some news on the horizon, even if we’re not closing in on it yet.

