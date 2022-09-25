Succession season 4 premiere date: What does HBO want?

There are few things we are as excited about in 2023 as getting a Succession season 4 premiere date at HBO. This is one of the best shows on all TV, production is currently underway, and we at least like having the knowledge right now that it’s going to back at some point before June. The network has already confirmed, after all, that they want Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, and the rest of the cast eligible for the Emmys next year.

Now that we’ve noted all of that, let’s talk priorities. What is it that HBO wants out of both a premiere date and this season above all else? We do think there’s some stuff to get into here…

First things first, let’s talk quality for a moment. More so than almost any other network out there, HBO realizes that they have a reputation to uphold. Sure, they have made mistakes like True Detective season 4, but they are well-known for allowing writers and producers time to make something as perfect as possible. They don’t want to rush season 4, and that is why a premiere date is always subject to change. Yet, the reason why they do want the show back before June is because they understand the valuable of Emmy nominations. Preferences may be subjective, but there’s a ton of publicity associated with the awards show. Sometimes, viewers don’t want to sift through thousands of shows to figure out what is good. Nominations are instant recommendations for some people out there and the streaming service is 100% aware of that. It can’t be underestimated or undersold.

What else do they want? Probably to use Succession to keep people subscribed. They likely recognize that in the new year, there’s an opportunity to keep people on the service from the launch of The Last of Us straight through the end of Succession season 4 — that could equal four or five months of subscription revenue, in the event that these shows air at different times. This is why they don’t launch two top-tier shows at the same time; why only get two or three months of subscriptions when you can get five?

In the end, HBO wants acclaim, subscriptions, and of course high-quality programming; season 4 has a chance to meet all of that.

