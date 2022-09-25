City on a Hill season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Showtime?

Following tonight’s big season 3 finale on Showtime, can you expect a City on a Hill season 4 renewal? Or, are we officially at the end of the road at present? Unfortunately, though, none of this means that we’re going to have a chance to do so tonight.

Let’s just start here by reminding you why the series is so compelling in the first place: You get into the universe and its characters and by the end of each episode, you can start to have all sorts of interesting possibilities in your mind as to what could be next. Unfortunately, at the time of this writing we can’t say there is more coming. The series has not been greenlit yet for another season, and there’s no definite timetable as to when Showtime will make their decision. We’d certainly love to get a better understanding of the network’s plans this fall, but there are a lot of factors that go into this decision.

What are the main ones? Total viewership for sure, but then also that versus the budget — and whether or not there’s evidence that City on a Hill in particular is bringing in subscribers. There was no promotion for season 3 that suggested that it was the final season, so we tend to at least think the door was left open for more.

So provided that the show comes back for a season 4, when could we see it? A lot of that could depend on when a renewal is announced, but it feels reasonably fair to expect something in late 2023 or early 2024. That makes the most sense based on how Showtime usually operates — they don’t like to keep people waiting for some extremely long period of time between seasons.

