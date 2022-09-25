Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Finale, Part 3 preparation!

For everyone out there who is excited for the Big Brother 24 finale, here is your big reminder that it is just a matter of hours away! There is so much that could happen tonight, whether it be the jury speaking to the final two, the speeches, Part 3 of the final Head of Household Competition, and so much more.

We should start here with a reminder of what is likely to happen tonight. If Turner wins the final HoH, he’s almost sure to take Monte. We’re still surprised he and Taylor haven’t had more individual conversations about going to final two together; he could still take her, but there’s no real evidence of it and he’s had that final-two deal for a while. (Turner’s probably going to have a hard time winning either way, mostly because his jury management hasn’t been great most of the season.)

Monte, meanwhile, will probably take Taylor; he’s strung Turner along, but last night he expressed to Taylor that he wants to find a way to tell him in advance so he doesn’t blindside him at the very last second. Taylor actually helped both Turner and Monte study, which was an incredibly nice thing to do since she’s got the showmance with Monte and could’ve just helped him and not Turner. (Consider this another reminder that Taylor is not even remotely like what people tried to depict her as early on.)

Into the wee hours of the night, Turner continued to study on his own and we do think he’s got a really good handle on things in the game. That may not matter, but he’s definitely prepared. Taylor, meanwhile, continued to practice her final two speech. We think she could easily out-speak either Monte or Turner at the end of the game, and this is where experience in pageants is really valuable — there are typically a couple of jurors who are flexible entering the finale, and the right argument could sway them.

This could be a fascinating finale! We don’t think any one person is a slam dunk to win, and the game is always more fun when that is the case. We’ll have at least one more live-feed update ahead, but thanks to everyone who has been with us for most of the season.

