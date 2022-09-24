Dancing with the Stars 31: Is Wayne Brady still the favorite?

Week two of Dancing with the Stars 31 is right around the corner, and of course, we’re excited for the competition to escalate!

So who is in the top spot moving forward? We should note that we’re not talking so much about the leaderboard as we are the most likely contender, and this is where we still have Wayne Brady at the top of the list — much as we did entering the premiere.

Wayne received one of the best scores during the first night of the show, but he brings so much to the table across the board. For starters, he’s got a huge following, he’s likable, and he’s got enough performance experience for us to be confident in his future. It’s hard to think that he’s going to have too many slips through the rest of the show. Charli D’Amelio is clearly his biggest threat when it comes to pure dance ability, and we know that she’ll have the younger audience voting for her; is she as popular with the mainstream crowd? We have to wait and see on that.

On an emotional level, we have to think that Selma Blair is going to be the real darkhorse contender this season. She had the most emotional dance of the entire premiere, and that’s to go along with her being easily the biggest name cast this season. People are going to root for her and if she continues to turn out great performances like this, she could end up being at the top of the metaphorical mountain down the road. She’d certainly be a worthy winner after everything that she’s gone through.

