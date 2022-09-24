Stranger Things season 5 premiere date: Any hints at Tudum?

Given that this weekend was Netflix’s massive Tudum fan event, it makes sense to wonder about Stranger Things season 5. Or, to be specific, whether or not there were any big announcements pertaining to the show.

So what did we get? Was there news on a premiere date? Obviously, that would have been the dream … but it’s not a dream come true here. Given that season 5 is only in the writing process right now, it is FAR too early for Netflix to give us anywhere close to official news on that. As a matter of fact, it’s likely that we could be waiting for a really long time to get more about that.

What Netflix DID at least hand over today is something worthy of a smile: Some new bloopers! If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see some good stuff courtesy of the entire cast. They all have a chance in here to goof off a little bit, or make fun of themselves at times. It’s almost jarring to see people speaking in different accents or as themselves in this weird period environment, but that is a part of the fun!

Remember that Stranger Things 5 is going to be final chapter of this story from the Duffer Brothers, but it may not be the end of the franchise outright. There are already some discussions about a potential spin-off down the road, with the only tease for that being that it’s not anywhere close to what people would expect going into it. Let’s just hope that the main show lives up to the hype! We know that few things are even close to as difficult as trying to make sure you end a show the right way.

