SEAL Team season 6 spoilers: David Boreanaz teases big journey

We’re one episode at the moment into SEAL Team season 6 and while it may be only ten episodes long, there’s a LOT that will happen. We’ve already learned some hard news in regards to Clay, and who knows what else lies ahead for the men and women of Bravo?

We know that for Jason Hayes, he’s going to be going through it. The character will wrestle with his guilt over what happened to Max Thieriot’s character, and that is without even mentioning his struggle with a TBI throughout most of season 5.

Speaking in a new interview with Men’s Journal, David Boreanaz made it clear that there’s going to be some huge stuff moving forward, and you will realize all of it by the end of this chapter:

“At the very end of season six, you’re going to have a moment…when you understand this journey, [but first] you must go through the darkness of it, and the pain, emotional turmoil, and vulnerability [felt by] every one of these characters to earn what happens at the end. It’s huge.”

It goes without saying that there is a lot of great stuff coming, and we’re looking forward to every single moment we have a chance to see. We want Jason to get a better understanding of who he is, and not just within the role of Bravo One. There is so much more to him beyond just that title, but we do wonder here and there if he really recognizes that. He’s so immersed in this world and sometimes, he gets so wrapped-up in his duties that he unfortunately does not see the forest through the trees.

Remember episode 2 is going to arrive in just under 24 hours at Paramount+ — we sure hope you are ready for it!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SEAL Team right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 6 over on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







