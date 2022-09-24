The Crown season 5 premiere date, new poster revealed

We have known for a good year that The Crown season 5 would be premiering at some point this November; now, Netflix has supplied an official date.

As a part of their global Tudum fan event today, the streaming service made it 100% official that the series, which now stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II, is going to arrive on Wednesday, November 9. They have also unveiled a new poster below, which features some pretty clear cracks in the Royal Family’s foundation.

Netflix absolutely took their time when it comes to the release of The Crown season 5, and there are a number of different reasons for that. Take, for starters, the global health crisis having an impact on filming, or the time needed in order to replace a number of the actors from season 4. The show refreshes its cast every two seasons, and we know that production on the already-renewed season 6 was recently shut down following the Queen’s death. It will resume, but there is no premiere date for the final season just yet.

The Crown season 5 will cover another broad period of time, and we know already that Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki) will factor heavily into what you see. There is a great deal of tumult that the Queen and all of the Royal Family will be facing this season, especially as the world enters the digital age like never before. The rise of the internet leads to more tabloid gossip, and this presents dramatic challenges for the entire family — especially when tragedy eventually strikes in 1997.

We would imagine as we get closer to the premiere date, even more information will come out there about season 5 — including a new trailer. For now, we’d go ahead and say to keep your eyes peeled for just about anything.

What are you expecting on The Crown season 5 when it eventually premieres on Netflix?

