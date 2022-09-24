Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date: EP says to expect a wait

While it is true that there is no formal Cobra Kai season 6 renewal at the moment, all signs do point to it coming. The show continues to generate huge viewership in season 5, and the writers have done a great job continuing to evolve the story and put characters in new places.

There’s certainly a compelling tease out there for season 6 already, with (spoiler alert!) John Kreese escaping from prison and the potential for an international competition on the horizon. Yet, it does feel like we won’t be seeing anything else in the immediate future, at least based on some of what we’re hearing from executive producer Jon Hurwitz. Speaking per Deadline, here is some of what the co-showrunner had to say:

“We’re still working all that out with Sony and Netflix, and we don’t have an official Season 6 to announce yet … What we can say is that we’re constantly thinking about these characters. We are working on Obliterated right now for Sony and Netflix. We’re in our second month of production on that, and I think it’s going to blow people’s minds. But we’re hopeful that there’s going to be more Cobra Kai on the horizon. There may be a little bit more of a wait potentially, just because we are in the midst of working on that other show, but it won’t be far behind, assuming everything goes as we’re expecting.”

One other potential issue right now is the cast all working on a number of other projects. We know that a lot of them can balance multiple projects, but they all do have to be open at the same time to make something like this work. Season 5 filmed prior to season 4 even premiered, so at this point, it’s been a really long time since the cast and crew were even on set together.

