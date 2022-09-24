Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Netflix’s new teases!

Netflix released some new info when it comes to Bridgerton season 3 at their Tudum event today — but did that include a premiere date? Of course, there are a number of things to talk through within this piece!

Well, here is the bad news: We didn’t get a precise date today, though it is fair to say you will see the next chapter (which will focus largely on Penelope Featherington) will be streaming at some point in 2023. The show is currently in the midst of production.

Now, let’s flip things around since there are some good things to share. Take, for starters, the fun video below all about the cast and a portrait challenge. Also, they did share that the title for the premiere (written by new showrunner Jess Brownell) is titled Out of the Shadows. You can see the opening narration from Lady Whistledown below:

Dearest gentle reader,

We’ve been apart for far too long. At last, London’s smart set has made its return, and so too has this author. As the season begins, the question on everyone’s mind, of course, is, which newly minted debutante will shine the brightest. The crop this year proves to be rather dazzling indeed. Unfortunately, not every young lady can attract the light.

Hopefully, some more extensive news surrounding Bridgerton season 3 will start to come out at some point in the new year — we don’t think that Netflix is going to rush anything along! We’d love for the series to come out in the late spring, but because of the streamer’s scheduling needs and also the lengthy amount of post-production time big-budget shows often need, we’re not going to sit here and guarantee anything.

