YOU season 4 premiere date revealed; Netflix airing it in parts

After a significant wait, Netflix has gone ahead and unveiled the official YOU season 4 premiere date — with a twist included.

Today, the streaming service confirmed during their annual Tudum fan event that the Penn Badgley series is going to come back on Friday, February 10 with the first half of the season. Then, they will return for the second half on Friday, March 10. This is a similar model that they employed with Stranger Things not that long ago, and we are starting to wonder if this is going to become more and more the norm moving forward for them. It may be frustrating for some people who prefer the episodes all at once, but it’s smart: The big issue with Netflix is that their shows come and go far too fast. People can dive in, enjoy something, and then forget all about it three days later. There’s no real retention and very little time for fan discussion.

Have you seen our YOU season 3 finale review as of yet? We highly suggest you look at everything we have to say below! Once you do that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other discussion you don’t want to miss.

Just in case you want some more footage for what lies ahead here, rest assured we can help — just look below! This preview gives you a sense of not just the key players for the new season, but also Joe Goldberg’s new alter ego of Professor Jonathan Moore. He has found a new life for himself in the UK, one where he seems to think that he can dive into the world of academia and keep his urges at bay. Who thinks that’s going to really work for him? Well, it’s probably not. Instead, we tend to think things are going to get even more messy moving forward.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to YOU right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to YOU season 4 on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates on the way that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







