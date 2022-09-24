His Dark Materials season 3 premiere date: Anything imminent?

Doesn’t it feel like high time that we are finally handed a His Dark Materials season 3 premiere date over at HBO? Is that too much to ask force?

When you think about what we’ve heard so far, it does feel like we could be getting something more before too long. The idea is that the final season could premiere at some point this year, hopefully on both the BBC and HBO. There’s been discussion around that and filming has been done a long time. Granted, that needed to be the case in order to accommodate for a lengthy period of time needed to handle post-production for the show. (There is a lot of CGI work here!)

So can we realistically expect that we’re going to get some more news coming in the near future? No doubt, that would be wonderful so that we have something to look forward to, and we honestly do think we’re going to get it before, at least, the month of October is over.

It’s true that BBC One may be a bit notorious for announcing their premiere dates not long before they actually arrive. However, HBO tends to be a little more cool getting them out far in advance. They like to legitimately promote their shows and if we’re going to see season 3 in either November or December, why not go ahead and get people aware? Even if we don’t get a full trailer right away, it would be nice to at least get a date. Remember that both seasons 1 and 2 premiered in November, so we don’t see any reason to shift that around now. Why move the series around past when people are expecting it?

So time is of the essence for the networks to finally make something official and with that, help carve a path towards a well-earned endgame at the very end of the road.

