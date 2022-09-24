Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Why HBO is content with waiting

If you have paid attention over the past few months, then you may know a few things already when it comes to Euphoria season 3. Take, for example, that we are still months away from the start of shooting. Or, beyond just this, that we’re many months away from it actually premiering. As a matter of fact, we would not expect the series back around until 2024!

Obviously, waiting that long can be a challenge for viewers, and even for a lot major networks, this can be a pretty risky thing to do. Yet, when it comes to HBO themselves, we actually don’t think that they are altogether worried. Why? Let’s just say there are a few simple reasons.

Take, for starters, the lineup that they’ve already assembled for the next twelve months. They’ve got House of the Dragon on right now and following that, The White Lotus season. The Last of Us is slated to be one of their big-ticket shows moving into the new year, and then beyond that there is Perry Mason, Succession, True Detective, and more on the docket! That’s without even mentioning stuff like His Dark Materials, The Gilded Age, and The Nevers, which tend to be a little more more under the radar. These shows will keep HBO with a packed schedule, and that’s without mentioning the House of the Dragon season 2 order that was recently handed out.

The other main reason they’re feeling okay right now is the show’s incredible retention so far. Season 2 of Euphoria managed to set a lot of ratings records for HBO, with one of the biggest reasons being that a lot of people out there had a chance to check it out during the off-season. It has the potential to go viral in a way few other shows do, and we think they’re going to use that to their advantage.

