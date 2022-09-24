The Good Doctor season 6 premiere photo: Shaun’s big crisis

The premiere of The Good Doctor season 6 is coming on ABC come Monday, October 3, and there’s not going to be much lead-up to the drama. Why? The show, to be frank, just doesn’t need it! The fifth season ended in a shocking enough way so we’re already set to hit the ground running when the show comes back on the air.

If you look above, you can see one of the first images of the premiere and, of course, none other than Dr. Shaun Murphy is front and center here. We already saw Dr. Lim get stabbed right in the middle of his and Lea’s wedding reception, so at what point will he find out? Judging from him still wearing his tux, it’s not going to be that long of a wait. He’s going to do what he can in order to help, but it remains to be seen just how successful he’s going to be. There is still the potential for violence, Lim is still in danger, and he is somewhat outside of his element.

If the idea here was to create a premiere that keeps you guessing, though, mission accomplished! This is an episode that is going to provide that and then some. We just hope that by the end of it, we’re able to get some answers and from there, see some of the characters start to move forward. Remember that this is a long season, and we could see everything from time jumps to new dynamics to of course emotional patient stories along the way.

The most important thing that we can all do moving into The Good Doctor is simply be prepared. If there is one show out there more than capable of making you feel everything under the sun, this one is it.

