Shark Tank premiere: Kent Underwear, more in live episode

Welcome to the big Shark Tank premiere on ABC! As you would imagine, this one is going to be different than many others we’ve seen. Consider that a consequence of it being live, and us not knowing what the companies/products would be in advance.

With all of this being said, we’re going to have this article be a resource! Over the course of the night, be sure to come back here for more as we take you through the people entering the Tank, some of their pitches, and whether or not they get a deal on the other side. There is a lot that has to be navigated here, but we do think this could be a pretty fun hour-plus of TV from start to bottom. We have utterly no idea how this is going to work.

Be sure to refresh this page throughout for more updates on various companies!

Kent Underwear – Who knew that underwear could be compostable? That’s the whole premise here. It’s an intriguing, Earth-friendly idea, but the Sharks are right: This is a little too pricey for the average American. It didn’t stop some eventual offers, and some hilarious drama when Daymond John came back in (after first going out) and giving them a deal they couldn’t pass up.

Related – Check out some more news on Shark Tank entering tonight

What did you think about everything we had a chance to see within the Shark Tank premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







