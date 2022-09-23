Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Part 2 aftermath; Taylor’s sadness

We’re a few hours removed from Part 2 of the final Head of Household Competition in the Big Brother 24 house. How is everyone coping with the results?

As you would imagine, that varies a good bit depending on who you are talking to. At the moment, Turner and Monte both have to be feeling rather good in that they each one a component to the final comp, leaving them to face off Sunday in Part 3. Taylor, meanwhile, is utterly miserable after losing Part 2 to Monte earlier — and apparently, she only lost by around twenty seconds.

Taylor spoke directly to us a little bit earlier in the afternoon, and the prevailing emotion she had was regret. She’s so upset over not winning because she thought that was her only real shot at winning the game, and she wanted to be seen as someone who took herself to the end as opposed to being brought along by someone else. Monte has told her that he’d take her and there’s still a good chance that he will. Heck, even Turner could turn away from his final two with Monte and take her. She just needs to have some more conversations with him over the next couple of days to better secure her chances.

For now, though, it’s okay for Taylor to be in her feelings. This is a long, hard game, and you want to think that all the time you spend in the house all season is going to be worthwhile in the end. We will say that Taylor still has a much better chance of winning than she thinks; a lot of the jury could heavily respect her story and the work it took for her to get there; also, she did win some competitions along the way and was able to turn around people who wrongly misjudged her in the early going. If she’s there with Turner, we don’t think he’s going to do anywhere near as good of a job explaining his game. We’re not sure he’s got the personality to thrive at the end of the game.

So we’ll see what sort of conversations happen over the next little while, but it’s not over for Taylor. It’s not over for anyone at this point.

What do you think Taylor could do to improve her chances at this point in Big Brother 24?

