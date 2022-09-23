The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 4: A sense of urgency

As we prepare for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 episode 4 to arrive on Hulu next week, have the parameters changed? If nothing else, it feels like you can have that discussion and with good reason.

Clearly, when it comes to Serena, she is in a different environment and Toronto and with a different role. June Osborne clearly cares about that, as getting revenge and taking her down has long been one of her biggest goals. With that being said, though, there is something else that is coming up that could be very-much important for her.

What we are talking about here should be 100% clear based on the events of this past episode: Hannah. We know that June would do anything and everything under the sun to make sure that her daughter is okay. Unfortunately, she is reaching a point in Gilead where an even more terrible future could be in front of her. June understands that more because of the outfit she was wearing.

As a result of all of this, it is fair to assume that entering episode 4 this weekend, we’re going to be seeing more of a sense of urgency than ever before. That means her working potentially with Mayday and others to get what she needs and infiltrate Gilead. If she doesn’t do it herself, she may have someone else do it for her.

We don’t necessarily think that June will be done with Gilead even after she gets Hannah out but when it comes to this specific goal, she almost certainly realizes that time is of the essence.

