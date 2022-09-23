Chicago Fire season 11 episode 2 promo: Severide in danger…

Wait, so you’re saying that Chicago Fire season 11 episode 2 is going to feature something we’ve seen plenty of times over the years? Yep! Kelly Severide will be in a certain degree of peril as we get closer to next week’s installment.

If you look below, you can see a promo that seems generated for the sole purpose of making Taylor Kinney fans freak out. After all, Kelly is in the midst of another field crisis, and this one could also have firehouse 51 newcomer Carver thrown into the mix.

As we know from the premiere already, Kidd is feeling a little bit hesitant having Carver around — the two have a bit of a checkered past that dates all the way back to the academy! We don’t think anyone can be that shocked that she’d have some hesitations about him being involved in the field. Yet, he’s out to prove himself, and we honestly hope that this is one of those stories about first impressions being wrong! We think it’s so easy to generate the assumption that Carver is bad news just because he was before. It’s true that this may very-well still be the case, but is it wrong for us to root for something more? We hope not, but we’ll see exactly when we get around to this episode airing.

In general, we think that we’re going to see some stories this year play out over time. That includes getting to see how Stella and Severide settle in to being married, plus at the same time what’s going to be happening with Brett following her breakup with Casey. She’s going to be sad, so we don’t see her diving back out into the dating world again right away. We wouldn’t even want that.

