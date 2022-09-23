The Witcher season 3 premiere date: Any big news this weekend?

We tend to think at this point that wanting a premiere date for The Witcher season 3 is more than understandable. How can it not be? This is one of Netflix’s most popular shows, and in just 24 hours, we’re going to see some big announcements from them courtesy of their Tudum event.

So is it fair to come into this hoping for a premiere date? We’d love that, but you may need to curb your expectations a little bit … and there are some specific reasons why.

First and foremost, remember that the show only recently wrapped up production for the upcoming batch of episodes, and this is not even remotely the sort of show that can be pieced together in a short period of time. It’s big, ambitious, and requires a lot of post-production work. We’ll consider ourselves rather lucky if we get to see it at some point in the spring.

If Netflix were to share a Witcher season 3 premiere date today, they would effectively be taking a huge swing at revealing a date that they may need to change down the road. That means having to re-do a lot of promotional material and that’s a hassle they may not want to deal with. We’re more optimistic that we could get a teaser, some further news, or potentially a teaser of some sort.

No matter what Netflix gives us this weekend, odds are we’re going to be waiting for a while to see whatever is coming up next. That’s not something that we love to think about, but we say that mostly as someone who wants it back immediately. It’s better to wait for good things, right? At least we know the streamer has a lot of faith in the show, given that there is this huge universe crafted all around it.

