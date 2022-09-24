Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We probably don’t have to tell you that there is a lot of enthusiasm around getting the show back at this point. The fall season just started and by virtue of that alone, there will be people wondering if it is back with some more comedy.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to come in with the bad news: There is SNL tonight. We are getting near the end of this summer-long hiatus, but we aren’t quite there just yet.

Here is the good news, however: You will get a new episode on the network in just one week’s time! Not only that, but we also know that Miles Teller is going to be the host. It is an often-followed tradition to have summer-movie stars host the premiere, and Teller has a claim to that thanks to his role in Top Gun: Maverick.

We know that when the show comes back, it’s absolutely going to feel different. That’s a direct consequence of Aristotle Athari, Melissa Villasenor, Chris Redd, Alex Moffat, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson all leaving following season 47. Some chose to leave; the exits of a few others are a little more ambiguous. In general we think that SNL, like many other shows out there, is probably scaling back and cutting some costs — with that said, they do still have a pretty large cast. Also, they are bringing four new people into the mix.

Despite all of the turnover, we remain stoked to see what else SNL is going to bring to the table moving forward. After all, we know that there are so few other shows out there quite like it! It’s a pop-culture institution, even for people checking it out after the fact.

