Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan new tonight on Starz? The future

Is Power Book III: Raising Kanan new tonight over at Starz? Are we going to be getting more of the prequel series very soon?

Over the past several weeks, we’ve had a pretty fantastic opportunity to get some great content courtesy of MeKai Curtis and the rest of the cast. So why not keep things going? Well, let’s just say that things are going to get complicated there…

Now, we should go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no installment coming up this weekend. Why? Well, the reasoning is a little strange, since it mostly has to do with Starz running a marathon of The Serpent Queen instead.

The one thing we can say right now is that this hiatus is going to be a pretty short one. The plan for now is for Raising Kanan to return in one week’s time, and the title for this upcoming installment is “No Love Lost.” To learn more, just go ahead and check out the full season 2 episode 7 synopsis:

Raq searches for a new home. Lou finds himself on the other side of his partner’s unpaid debts. Burke gains traction in her investigation on Howard. A botched agreement with Marvin and an associate threatens everything.

For now, the hardest thing to digest is very-much the feeling that there are only four episodes still to come this season. That means that the story is going to have to move pretty rapidly! If it doesn’t, you better hope they are also setting up good things for season 3.

