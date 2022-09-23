Station 19 season 6 spoilers: Where is Jack Gibson?

As we get into Station 19 season 6 on ABC next month, it makes sense to have a lot of questions when it comes to the future of Jack Gibson.

After all, think in terms of what happened at the end of season 6! The character departed from the fire station suddenly, which did open the door for Andy Herrera to return. It’s a bit of good news and bad mixed together, and it does lead to some important questions. Take, for starters, whether or not we’re going to be seeing more of Jack at all.

Luckily, we can tell you that the character will be coming back for more. However, he will not be in the same place that you once was. Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, executive producer Krista Vernoff made it clear that “he’s [no longer] a firefighter, and struggling with this emotional fallout.” That’s going to be an interesting twist moving forward. How do you incorporate Jack on a firefighter show when he is not a firefighter anymore?

Hopefully, this storyline actually gives Damon some of his best material yet as he navigates what is going to be a really delicate part in his life. He’s never been so vulnerable before, so there are a number of big decisions that he has to make and things he’ll most likely be thinking about. We’re certainly excited to watch all of this, but at the same time nervous. We hope to see him back at Station 19 before the end of the season, but the writers are fine to let some stuff take time. (They certainly did that back in season 5.)

Remember that Station 19 will be coming back on ABC come October 6, and it’s going to be paired alongside Grey’s Anatomy.

