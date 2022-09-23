Criminal Minds season 16 spoilers: Will it be significantly darker?

As we prepare for Criminal Minds season 16 to premiere on Paramount+ this Thanksgiving, there is a lot to prepare for here.

Of course, many of the big questions out there have to do with it being at the streaming service rather than CBS. There’s a chance for slightly longer episodes, but will the show also get darker or more extreme along the way?

Just in case you want to watch our Criminal Minds season 15 finale review, be sure to do that below! Once you do this, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more updates and discussions.

Here’s the thing with moving to a streaming service: Anything goes. However, just because you can do something doesn’t mean that you should. Speaking (per Variety) recently at a panel discussion, showrunner Erica Messer noted that while Criminal Minds: Evolution may be different in some ways, it’s not about to become some sort of gory horror movie:

“It has definitely broadened our scope, but I’m very aware that teenage kids watch this show. I never wanted us to go into full Rated-R … but we live in the world longer. So because of that, you just get to live and breathe in this space and it can be disturbing — a disturbing space to live in. I don’t think you’re going to be shocked at the graphics being worst or anything like that.”

This feels like the right move. Remember that a show like this doesn’t have to get Rated-R in order to be creepy. So much of what is horrifying can be off-screen, or shown in a way that is disturbing or unexpected. You want to be able to just find ways to present different stories that will surprise.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Criminal Minds right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Criminal Minds season 16?

Do you think it’s right for the show tonally to be where it’s always been? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







