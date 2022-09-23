The Blacklist season 10: Could Madeline Pratt return?

As we prepare for The Blacklist season 10 to premiere, it’s obviously that there are a lot of Blacklisters that we’d love to see come back. Is Madeline Pratt fairly high on the list? Well, there’s a compelling case to be made here.

First things first, let’s remember the last time we saw Madeline: All the way back in season 2. Way back then, she sold out Raymond Reddington so that he could be captured and auctioned off — an act of vengeance for how she was betrayed back in season 1. There was such an interesting story here between these two characters, especially since there was such a deep history between the two. There were romantic implications, business interests, and danger … plenty of danger.

As we move into season 10, we know the central premise is old Blacklisters coming back — why not get Jennifer Ehle back at this point? She has a clear beef with Reddington, and she could be a nice blast from the past for nostalgic fans of the show. The only twist here is whether she’d be motivated enough to team up with Wujing or some other criminals.

One of the things that was so interesting about Madeline was rather simple: Thievery was more her game. She wasn’t a murderer or some crime boss. Her major threat to James Spader’s character was based mostly on their history and the emotional weaknesses that it could expose at the end of the day.

