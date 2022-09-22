Grey’s Anatomy season 19 trailer features Bailey’s return & more!

For everyone out there stoked to see Grey’s Anatomy season 19 arrive on ABC, here is another reason to be today: A brand-new trailer!

If you look below, you can see an extended preview for what lies ahead that focuses on a wide array of different things. First and foremost, it’s of course hyping up all of the new interns. You really shouldn’t be too shocked about this based on most of how the show’s been promoted so far. We think the show is understandably nervous about Ellen Pompeo stepping away as a full-time cast member after the first eight episodes, and they want people to get excited about other things.

We should also note this: It’s probably not a coincidence that there are newcomers to this series coming on board, including Adelaide Kane and Harry Shum, Jr., who already have fan bases behind them. This is a way to refresh the audience ever so slightly so that there can be more of a long-term future here.

This trailer does feature a reunion between Meredith and Nick, but them also a resurfacing of Bailey following her exit from the hospital in season 18. We never thought Chandra Wilson would be gone from the show forever, but how will she come back? Meredith is seemingly in charge now of the residency program, and we do think the presence of new interns excites Miranda … but what would her role be?

Ultimately, this season feels like an attempt to go back to basics, and to give us new struggles for some returning characters at the same time. We can’t say whether or not it will work without Meredith, but of course we’re curious to see the network and producers try things out.

