Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 2: Stabler’s future

After tonight’s big crossover event, it goes without saying that you’d want more on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 2. So what can you realistically expect here? There are a few different things to look forward to.

The first order of business here is noting that next week, the Christopher Meloni series will be back in its old timeslot. For those wondering about the change for the crossover, it was only for story purposes and was not designed to be permanent by any means. You’ll be able to get back into a normal rhythm here before too long at 10:00 Eastern time.

Unfortunately, the NBC show is not giving away too much more about what lies ahead at the time of this writing, probably so that they can keep a lot of things under wraps from within the crossover itself. The title for episode 2 is “Everybody Knows the Dice Are Loaded.” That’s all that is confirmed.

In general, we imagine this being a pretty emotional season for Stabler. He’s spent the last two dealing with significant threats to his family and also secrets about his past. At this point, there may just be some value in allowing him to better explore who he is, both on the job and away from it. He’s lived a lot of life but even still, there is more good stuff to come. We all deserve a chance to see what more he wants out of his future. We know that this entire franchise is in part about cases and criminals, but it’s the characters that keep us coming back in the end. Even with so many different showrunners on this series through the past couple of seasons, we don’t think anyone has forgotten that.

