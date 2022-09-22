Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 2 preview: What lies ahead?

Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 2, on the other side of the big crossover?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that NBC is keeping their cards close to the vest. Maybe it’s because they don’t want to spoil the crossover, or maybe it’s because they’re trying to keep the particulars around Kelli Giddish’s eventual exit a secret. Either way, there isn’t that much info that is out there as of yet.

Here’s what we can go ahead and tell you: The title for the September 29 episode is “The One You Need.” That tends to suggest an emotional undercurrent is going to be present in this chapter, and in general, all indications are that we’re going to have an emotional season. New showrunner David Graziano seems to be intent on telling some stories this season that really focus on who these detectives are as people, and we could see that play out over time.

Beyond episode 2, we can also tell you that third episode of the season (airing on October 6) is titled “Mirror Effect.” Of course, there’s going to be some great stuff coming in there, as well. We wish there was more to share, but that may come over the next few days. The most important thing right now is that SVU continues to deliver stories that take on important subjects and immerses viewers in the story. This show is an institution, and also a great source of comfort for many people out there. It’s still going to be tough imagining it without Giddish over time, but we will see where the story takes us.

