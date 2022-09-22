Law & Order season 22 episode 2 preview: After the crossover

Following the big premiere, what can we say when it comes to Law & Order season 22 episode 2 on NBC next week? Rest assured, there is more coming!

First and foremost, we should go ahead and note this: The mothership of the whole franchise will be back on September 29 in its normal 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. Things were rejiggered a little bit this week due to the crossover event and what worked for the story; that will change as we move forward.

There is one other thing that we should go ahead and note: For whatever reason, the network is being relatively coy at the moment about what’s coming up next. The only thing that they’ve confirmed as of right now is that “Battle Lines” is the title for episode 2. Meanwhile, “Vicious Cycle” is the title to episode 3. That’s all we have for now.

We would assume that the show, moving forward, is going to focus a lot on establishing some new relationship. Mehcad Brooks is still relatively new to the franchise, so it’s going to take some time for us to get used to his character in this world. Meanwhile, we imagine that the writers will continue to try to push the envelope when it comes to some of the cases that they bring to the table. This is always what makes this franchise stand out, and we hope that they try to show all sides of policing in New York — the good, the bad, and the ugly. The same goes for things when it comes to the prosecutors.

Remember that this season will feel a lot more old-school even than season 21 — presumably we’ll have a full batch of episodes, and it will be paired with the other shows the whole way through.

