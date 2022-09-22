She-Hulk season 1 episode 7 preview: Who is after Jen?

As we get ourselves prepared for She-Hulk season 1 episode 7 over on Disney+ in one week’s time, do we have the biggest mystery of the season? If nothing else, we may be building towards something we’ve been waiting for: The true Big Bad or, if nothing else, some fantastic action sequences.

Don’t get us fun: The story so far has been fun. Even the “self-contained wedding episode” this week contained a few memorable moments, especially since the idea of a superhero attending such a ceremony hasn’t been touched on all that much. We also got that Titania / She-Hulk fight that has been many weeks in the making at this point.

However, it is hard to imagine Titania being the final boss for this season, unless of course she’s got some larger sinister plan that is hiding underneath that vapid exterior. She seems more about destroying She-Hulk the public figure more than anything else. Someone out there is conducting experiments and designing needles that are designed to put Jen in her place. The big question is why someone would want to sepcifically do this to her, given that She-Hulk hasn’t been around long enough to have a laundry list of enemies. Also, she prefers to be a lawyer than out there battling baddies on the street. Either there is a super-personal agenda here, or she is just one person being targeted by this mysterious entity.

We’re sure that at some point over the next several weeks, we’ll have some answers, and it could dovetail of course into something else within the MCU. We just hope that this show doesn’t fall victim to one of the main critiques of the other superhero shows that are out there: It takes too long to actually get to the main villain that it feels rushed in the end.

