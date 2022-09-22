Emily in Paris season 3 premiere date coming soon; new photo

For everyone out there excited to get an Emily in Paris season 3 premiere date at Netflix, know this: You will be getting it soon!

According to a new report from Deadline, a start date for the hit romantic comedy is going to be out there in the relatively near future! We also have the photo above featuring Lily Collins, which is one of many that was released by the streaming service today. We also have the following synopsis below:

One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.

We don’t think that season 2 is going to do much to deviate from what we saw the first two times, largely because this show clearly understands what works for it already! It’s a bit of fun escapism for viewers, and this is probably another reason why a winter premiere date makes the most sense. Think about it like this: When temperatures are cold and people are miserable, it makes a little bit more sense to escape somewhere else. Escapism is really at the room of what this show tries to do, and we think it’ll stick around for as long as people continue to enjoy it.

Our hope is that by the end of the month, we’ll absolutely have a little bit more in the way of news here. Remember that Netflix does have their Tudum event coming, and we wouldn’t be shocked if this is where a start date is officially revealed!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Emily in Paris right now

What do you most want to see on Emily in Paris season 3 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







