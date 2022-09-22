The Amazing Race 34 episode 2 preview: Who is the top threat?

Following the big premiere tonight, are you interested in learning a little bit more on The Amazing Race 34 episode 2?

Before we go too far into this piece, let’s just say this: We rather liked the premiere! The entire Scramble premise worked out pretty well since we got a lot of strong teams and a good location in Munich, Germany. We’re not surprised that Derek & Claire finished first; they’re both really smart and athletic. That’s a winning combination that could benefit the two of them greatly the rest of the season — in our mind, they are the top contenders. (Also, we’re insanely curious to know how long Rex Ryan and his partner Tim are going to last.)

Given that the fact that the first team to be eliminated in Aastha & Nina was far from the weakest team physically, that should be a reminder that there are more unpredictable surprises coming the rest of the way.

Now, let’s talk briefly about the preview that we got for the rest of the season, because that’s what it was: It was a reminder that we are going to be seeing a lot of different countries this year and even though we’re still in the midst of the global health crisis, there are some elements in place now to make the Race and travel safer.

Here’s what we didn’t like about the preview: We didn’t get a lot of context about anything! There are so many specifics about what’s next in seven days that are still unclear, as a lot of what you saw in the preview could be from the rest of the season. (Personally, we just hate these “coming up this season” previews since they potentially give away spoilers.)

Let’s close with another reminder, in case you didn’t get enough of them from the show itself: There are no non-elimination legs this season. It basically means there is no real margin of error.

Related – Get some more news on The Amazing Race 34 right now

What do you most want to see on The Amazing Race 34 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







