Big Brother 24 live feed spoilers: Brittany’s last night? (day 78)

We are approaching the end of day 78 in the Big Brother 24 house and, of course, there were all sorts of questions to think about.

Take, for example, whether or not Brittany is really done trying to save herself. Since she is about to be evicted from the game otherwise, will she try one last Hail Mary? If she doesn’t, she may look back at these final days and regret it. However, what is it that she can really try? She can hit some of her old arguments all over again, not that we think it’s going to do much. Monte is set on evicting her over Turner and his is the only vote that matters. (Brittany’s biggest mistake was not building consistent friendships and trust with more players earlier are.)

The #1 thing that Brittany could hope for here is that Turner could shoot himself in the foot, but we don’t think that’s going to happen. He has played a really calm and collected game the past few days, staying out of the way and not looking paranoid.

Mostly, the houseguests have spent the afternoon/evening playing cards. Monte and Taylor did have a joint study session earlier, as they are trying to prepare themselves for something in the final Head of Household. The irony here is that they may not both need it, since we don’t imagine part one of the final competition being memory-based. It will probably be tied more to endurance, and we’re curious to see what will happen.

Here is what we wonder about Turner in general: How much does he have a sense of urgency? He should realize that he needs this final HoH win, but it’s so hard to know just how worried he is. That may be a part of his game at this point, and we do hope that there’s more going on in his head right now than we know.

