Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: When to expect reveal now

While we may not have specific news on a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date at Showtime just yet, we are still getting some other insight. Take, for example, just when we could realistically expect a premiere date reveal. Is it going to be shared with all of us this year?

Of course, on paper we tend to think that a reveal come Christmastime would make some sense, and there is some evidence that this could be possible — especially using another Showtime series as evidence.

If you missed the news, earlier this week it was officially revealed that Your Honor season 2 starring Bryan Cranston is going to be coming back on December 9. Basically, it had its date announced two and a half months before it premiered. That means that we could see something similar with Yellowjackets now. The early estimations we’ve heard is that the network will kick things off shortly after production wraps, and that this is slated to happen at some point in February. With that, a late February or early March start seems to be in the cards … and that could mean a December premiere-date reveal.

Of course, the idea of this makes us excited, but it could also be dependent on at least a few things — with the state of production being the biggest factor. We don’t think Showtime would announce anything unless they are 100% comfortable they could deliver on it. In the end, we imagine that being a pretty big factor.

