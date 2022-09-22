And Just Like That season 2 premiere date hopes: Work begins!

While you wait to see And Just Like That season 2 eventually premiere on HBO Max, let’s just say that we have some good news!

In a new post on her official Instagram (see below), you can see star / executive producer Sarah Jessica Parker reveal that the first table read has already transpired for the Sex and the City follow-up. This means that production is shortly behind, and the stage is going to be set for what will hopefully be a funny and character-driven batch of episodes. There isn’t too much out there about it yet, though we do know that John Corbett is returning and we’re excited to see what Aidan brings to the table after so many years.

So now that we know that season 2 work is underway, that brings us to the next big question: When will it actually premiere? So far, HBO Max has revealed that it will premiere in 2023, but that’s a pretty broad period of time.

When you consider just how much time goes into making this show and also the busy streaming schedule that HBO Max already, we wouldn’t be shocked if we don’t end up getting to see season 2 arrive until we get around to the spring or summer, at the earliest. We just hope that no matter when it’s back, the journeys of Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte offer at least some relatable stories and also plenty of heart. We’re sure that they will each do some things here and there that not everyone likes, but isn’t that as true to life as anything else? We tend to think so…

What do you most want to see on And Just Like That season 2 when the show premieres on HBO Max?

What do you most want to see on And Just Like That season 2 when the show premieres on HBO Max?

