Chicago PD season 10 episode 2 spoilers: ‘The Real You’

First and foremost, you’re seeing in “The Real You” a story that will likely focus in part on Hank Voight trying to figure out his best way forward. He’s still dealing with the grief of losing Anna and acting as a bit of a loner. We hope that the closing scene of himself, Jay, and Upton tonight reminds him that he doesn’t have to go alone in anything that he does. (We’re not sure that he focuses on this all the time, but he should.)

We’re still absolutely sad that Jesse Lee Soffer is leaving at some point this season, and it’s even harder to digest given that it’s still unclear when he will be gone beyond this fall.

For a few more bits and pieces of news, go ahead and check out the full Chicago PD season 10 episode 2 synopsis below:

09/28/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : When a convicted murderer hijacks a prison van, the team scrambles to find him and the abducted prison guard before it’s too late. Burgess questions Ruzek’s motives in a case, creating tension between the two. TV-14

It is nice that we’re going to spend some time with Burgess and Ruzek in this episode, mostly because we didn’t get that much of either of them in the premiere. Suffice it to say, their relationship remains important to the show! We want to see these two find their way forward, though we recognize fully that even more challenges could stand in their way. (That always seems to be the case with these two, unfortunately.)

In general, there is a LOT of big, emotional stuff coming — and that’s without even focuses on the Halstead story.

