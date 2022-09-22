Survivor 43 episode 2 preview: Cody’s big leap

Following tonight’s two-hour premiere, next week’s Survivor 43 episode 2 should bring even more big stuff to the table.

So where will the excitement begin? Well, we don’t know if we’d call it “excitement,” but there is a huge storm brewing out in Fiji! This is going to force everyone to realize just how hard this game can be, and we’re not sure that any one them are 100% prepared for what is coming up next.

With the Baka tribe in general, they’re going to have to adjust to the fact that they’ve already lost someone. What else is Gabler going to do? We have a feeling that we’re going to be seeing more chaos from him, but the tribe really values him so he could be there for a good while.

Meanwhile, over on the Vesi (Red) tribe, we’re going to have a chance to see Cody live in the moment … and that includes him jumping off of big rock formation. He comes across as a guy you think is a great asset when you first see him at camp, given his athleticism and enthusiasm to be there. Then, he does this really hardcore stuff that makes you question if he’s going to be injured at any given moment. He feels like a wild-card in the game, and we’re not sure that this is going to be conducive to him making a lot of allies out there.

Are there going to be some big-time twists ahead?

Absolutely. That’s the sort of thing that this show is bringing to you constantly in the modern era, and we have a hard time thinking that Gabler is the last person who will have something that gets him a little bit of safety. (Of course, we’d love it if there weren’t immunity idols with crazy passwords.)

