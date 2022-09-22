Criminal Minds season 16 spoilers: Where is Spencer Reid?

We know that there are going to be a lot of questions as we prepare for Criminal Minds season 16 to arrive on Paramount+ next year. So what’s one of the big ones? Think in terms of Spencer Reid and Matt Simmons’ whereabouts.

As so many of you know already, Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney are not going to be returning to the show for the upcoming episodes (technically titled Criminal Minds: Evolution). So where are their characters? That’s a good question, and it seems like the producers are keen to allow people to sit back and think about that.

Speaking to TVLine recently on that very subject, here is just some of what showrunner Erica Messer had to say:

“It’s a little bit of a mystery what Reid and Simmons are up to, but they’re certainly not forgotten … Dr. Reid’s and I believe Matt Simmons’ desks are still there, still have stuff on it… Like, if any of you went back [to the office after the global health crisis], you still have stuff on your desk that was there for two years. So we’re definitely playing that. But [Spencer and Matt] are not gone gone.”

For Henney in particular, his absence was largely schedule-based due to him working on the Amazon Prime series The Wheel of Time. If things open up for him down the road, he could come back presumably. Gubler, meanwhile, is a little more of a mystery. After being a part of the original show for a decade and a half he’s moved on to other things, and we’ll have to wait and see if he ever wants to dip his toes back in the water. We know that he did treasure his time on the show, so maybe if it gets another season or two there’s always that possibility.

As reported yesterday, Criminal Minds: Evolution is going to be premiering on Paramount+ when we get around to November 24. You’re not going to be waiting TOO long to see the BAU back!

