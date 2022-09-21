Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Season 5 chatter

Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be seeing more of the drama in its previous timeslot?

If you do find yourselves wondering about this, let’s just start by saying here that we more than understand — and for good reason! This week has been the formal start of the fall season, and we know that in general, there are a lot of new episodes for shows across the board.

Unfortunately, that’s not what is currently happening with the ensemble drama. There is no new episode of A Million Little Things either tonight or the next few weeks. ABC has currently set the show up for midseason, and there are early signs that this will be the end of the road. We can’t be upset about that, either. The network isn’t formally confirming anything here, but you can read between the lines and all of the reporting that is currently out there.

As for what we’re going to see when the show comes back (which could be as early as January), a lot of it could begin with us getting a chance to see more of what’s going on with Gary after learning that his cancer has returned. He’s facing the possibility of having much of his life stripped away from him. Meanwhile, Eddie, Rome, Katherine, and some other characters have to figure out what their future holds.

If this is the final season, we at least tend to think there’s some time in here in order to properly establish the endgame. We’re hoping that there’s a fantastic beginning, middle, and end that justifies everything that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

