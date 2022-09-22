Chicago Fire season 11 premiere: Did Casey, Brett break up?

As we prepared for the Chicago Fire season 11 premiere on NBC tonight, we of course had to steel ourselves for a number of things — including the idea of Casey and Brett breaking up.

When you think about it here, the writing on the wall has been here for a long time when it comes to their relationship. Remember that at the end of last season, Casey returned to Chicago for Severide and Kidd’s wedding. While the two were happy together, there was also this realization in the air that in the long-term, it may not be able to work.

After seeing other couples in the premiere, including Hawkins and Violet, and seeing that her ex-fiance was now engaged, Sylvie started to realize more that she needed to move forward. She and Casey weren’t speaking every day and while they loved each other, they were living separate lives. While we didn’t see her formally tell Matt on the phone that the two were breaking up, the implication was clear. Of course, down the road anything could still happen and that’s something to be aware of. Jesse Spencer has never said that he was leaving the show for good; he just wanted a break away after so many years of this and some other shows. He’s earned that opportunity.

So long as Jesse was off-screen, though, it always felt clear that the writers wouldn’t keep Brett and Casey together. The story had its limits since you could never fully focus on that part of Sylvie’s life. We do think personally there were ways to make it still work, but that’s just our take on things. We just hope that after all of this, we don’t see some other Brett love interest in the immediate future.

What did you think about the Chicago Fire season 11 premiere?

Do you think that Casey and Brett are going to have any future here at all? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

